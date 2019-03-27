News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao win top honours

The second edition of the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 was held on 26 March in Mumbai. The event is organised ever year to "celebrate the collective achievement of content-driven cinema".

Hosted by Cyrus Barocha and Shibani Dandekar, the event was attended by popular names like Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani among others.

The categories for the award ceremony broadly covered every aspect of cinema under the umbrella of ‘On Screen’ and ‘Behind The Scenes’ nominations. Dominating the categories was the Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, which received 10 nominations across categories. Amar Kaushik’s maiden feature film Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, had a close run with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan with 6 and 8 nods respectively.

Meghna’s espionage drama Raazi performed well in the technical categories, scooping up wins for Best Lyrics (legendary lyricist Gulzar) and Best Playback (Female) singing for its song 'Dilbaro', as well as Best Editing for Nitin Baid, with Alia taking home the award for Best Actress.

However, Badhaai Ho ended up having the best night, by taking home the Best Film trophy. The quirky family drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao, revolves around middle-aged couple's surprise pregnancy.

Rao won best actor for his performance as the hapless father-to-be, while Surekha Sikri won best supporting actress for her turn as the family's matriarch. Akshat Ghildial also won best screenplay for Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann was honoured with the Breakout Actor trophy at the Reel Movie Awards 2019. His brother Aparshakti Khurrana received the trophy on his behalf.

Check out the complete winner list here:

On-screen Awards:

Best Film: Badhaai Ho

Best Actor: Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Manoj Pahwa (Mulk)

Best Supporting Actor Female: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Director: Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun)

Behind the screen Awards:

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar (Tumbbad)

Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Ho)

Best Dialogues: Anubhav Sinha (Mulk)

Best Song: Daryaa (Amit Trivedi/Manmarziyaan)

Best Lyrics: Dilbaro (Gulzar/Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya (Daryaa/Manmarziyaan)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro/Raazi)

Best Score: Daniel B George (AndhaDhun)

Best Editing: Nitin Baid (Raazi)

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani and Rakesh Yadav (Tumbbad)

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma (Manto)

Best Sound: Kunal Sharma (Tumbbad)

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 11:12:42 IST