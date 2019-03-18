News 18 Reel Movie Awards' second edition to focus on 'innovative storytelling', to be held on 26 March

News 18 recently announced the second edition of Reel Movie Awards 2019. The event will be held on 26 March in Mumbai.

Reel Movie Awards debuted last year and established itself firmly as a distinctive platform that celebrates the collective achievement of content-driven cinema. It seeks to spot and honour exemplary artists who disrupted the industry, charting a new course for Indian cinema.

This year, the awards will focus on movies and artistes who touched the audience’s hearts with unique and innovative storytelling. Speaking about the awards, Rajeev Masand, Film Critic & Jury Moderator for Reel, said in a statement, “The year 2018 was a landmark year for Bollywood. It witnessed the audience taking the reins back in their hands and validating stories with solid story-lines instead of clichéd content with big star casts. These are interesting times as the industry and audience is becoming more receptive for cinema that challenges the status quo and looks beyond star-power and big budgets.”

Capturing the essence of new age cinema, the categories for the award will cover every aspect of cinema broadly under ‘On Screen’ and ‘Behind The Scenes,’ Awards. While the nominations for all the categories have just been announced, winners will be selected by the Jury as well as the audience via online voting on News18.com/vote. Dominating the categories is the Tabu and Ayushmann Khurana starrer, Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, which stands out with 10 nominations across categories. Amar Kaushik’s maiden feature film Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, runs close with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan with 6 and 8 nominations respectively.

Expressing his views on the upcoming awards, Azim Lalani, Business Head, English General News Cluster, Network 18 said in a statement, “We have seen a growing interest in quality cinema among Indian audiences with a shift in their preferences. New age cinema is growing and delivering quality stories that offer a brilliant cinematic experience. Standing true to our belief, we will continue to celebrate excellence in outstanding cinema."

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 17:16:29 IST