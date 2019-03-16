You are here:

New Zealand mosque shooting: PewDiePie responds to alleged shooter naming him in attack's livestream

FP Staff

Mar 16, 2019 14:23:31 IST

A gunman shot dead 49 people and wounded more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques on Friday, some as they were kneeling at prayer, livestreaming online some of the killings in what prime minister Jacinda Ardern called an assault on the nation's values. In the livestream, the alleged shooter Brenton Tarrant asked his viewers to follow Swedish YouTube personality PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg.

PewDiePie. Image from Twitter.

"Remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie," he said. The phrase "subscribe to PewDiePie" is a reference popular among the YouTuber star's fans, writes Rolling Stone.

In a tweet, Kjellberg responded and wrote that he was "absolutely sickened" that the shooter had taken his name. He also extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

Kjellberg's followers tweeted in support of him and said that he was not to be blamed for the incident.

 

