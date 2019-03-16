New Zealand mosque shooting: PewDiePie responds to alleged shooter naming him in attack's livestream

A gunman shot dead 49 people and wounded more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques on Friday, some as they were kneeling at prayer, livestreaming online some of the killings in what prime minister Jacinda Ardern called an assault on the nation's values. In the livestream, the alleged shooter Brenton Tarrant asked his viewers to follow Swedish YouTube personality PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg.

"Remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie," he said. The phrase "subscribe to PewDiePie" is a reference popular among the YouTuber star's fans, writes Rolling Stone.

In a tweet, Kjellberg responded and wrote that he was "absolutely sickened" that the shooter had taken his name. He also extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch.

I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person.

My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy. — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 15, 2019

Kjellberg's followers tweeted in support of him and said that he was not to be blamed for the incident.

everyone say it with me:

pewdiepie had nothing to do with the mass shooting

pewdiepie had nothing to do with the mass shooting

pewdiepie had nothing to do with the mass shooting

pewdiepie had nothing to do with the mass shooting

pewdiepie had nothing to do with the mass shooting — rad (@kjellrad) March 15, 2019

So sorry to see your name be attached to something so horrific. — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) March 15, 2019

You had nothing to do with this. Full stop. The shooter, who should be forgotten to the ass-end of history, is only trying to create division. Anyone that believes or spreads the message that you were associated with this in any way is doing exactly what the shooter wants. — Markiplier (@markiplier) March 15, 2019

this is a completely fucked situation. take as much time as you need to process this. this is not your fault. the shooter was clearly deeply disturbed. he could have used any meme in that moment. it wasn’t anything inspired by you at all. he was a disgusting monster, Felix. — ♡♪!? (@SkyWilliams) March 15, 2019

You had nothing to do with this travesty. Not you, not Candace Owens, not President Trump... NO ONE except the shooter is responsible for this. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 16, 2019

I saw some news outlets trying to pin part of the blame on you - the whole situation is absolutely horrific, and trying to simplify deeper societal problems and use you as a scapegoat will only lead us further from addressing the real problems — Roomie (@roomieofficial) March 15, 2019

