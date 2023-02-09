The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians across the world for the past 50 years. Releasing on Feb 14th, 3 world cities – New York, Los Angeles & Mumbai are gearing up to celebrate Yash Chopra’s contribution to Indian cinema pre launch.

A well-placed source says, “Netflix doing a docu-series on Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra & YRF is a matter of pride and looks like the makers are planning to host gala celebrations in New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai to mark this moment. In the run up to the release of The Romantics, the film will be screened to cinephiles and notable Indians and Asians across the world and these three cities have been identified so far to honour the legend, Yash Chopra.”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, and Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 year glorious existence.

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! Hearing him share insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series would be a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

The trailer of The Romantics has been appreciated globally. Netflix will release The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe is breaking all records at the global box office. Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema.

YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, to name a few. It has also produced landmark content forward iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baaraat, etc.