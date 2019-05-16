New York Indian Film Festival 2019: Sunny Pawar wins Best Child Actor award for Chippa

At the 19th Annual New York Indian Film Festival held from 7-12 May, Sunny Pawar has bagged the Best Child Actor award for Chippa. The 11-year-old, who hails from a slum in Mumbai, shot to fame with Australian director Garth Davis' acclaimed 2016 film Lion for which he won an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards(AACTA) award.

Check out the announcement and pictures here

Mumbai: 11-yr-old Sunny Pawar, a resident of Kunchi Kurve Nagar's slum area near Kalina, has won the Best Child Actor award at the 19th New York Indian Film Festival 2019 for the film 'Chippa'. He had also acted in Australian Director Garth Davis' 2016 film 'Lion'. (15.05.2019) pic.twitter.com/8It795zzTu — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

Directed by Safdar Rahman, this coming-of age film talks about the aspirations of a child who lives on the streets. The plot of the film revolves around the journey of Chippa(Sunny), who decides to leave his pavement abode during one the wintry nights of Kolkata, after he receives a letter from his long-absent father on the eve of his tenth birthday.

Chippa also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Masood Akhtar, Sumeet Thakur and Mala Mukherjee in pivotal roles and is produced by Ultra Media, Travelling Light & Victory Media.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 17:58:53 IST

