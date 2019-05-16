You are here:

New York Indian Film Festival 2019: Sunny Pawar wins Best Child Actor award for Chippa

FP Staff

May 16, 2019 17:58:53 IST

At the 19th Annual New York Indian Film Festival held from 7-12 May, Sunny Pawar has bagged the Best Child Actor award for Chippa. The 11-year-old, who hails from a slum in Mumbai, shot to fame with Australian director Garth Davis' acclaimed 2016 film Lion for which he won an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards(AACTA) award.

Directed by Safdar Rahman, this coming-of age film talks about the aspirations of a child who lives on the streets. The plot of the film revolves around the journey of Chippa(Sunny), who decides to leave his pavement abode during one the wintry nights of Kolkata, after he receives a letter from his long-absent father on the eve of his tenth birthday.

Sunny Pawar in Chippa. Image via Travelling Light Pictures

Chippa also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Masood Akhtar, Sumeet Thakur and Mala Mukherjee in pivotal roles and is produced by Ultra Media, Travelling Light & Victory Media.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

