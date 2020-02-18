New UI, 80+ Originals And A Slew Of Announcements Mark ZEE5’s Second Anniversary

ZEE5, one of India’s largest and the most popular ConTech OTT platform, is celebrating its second anniversary. Its robust growth has only increased ZEE5’s appetite to grow at a fast pace across all segments with fresh and exciting content in 2020. But before we get there, let’s look back at ZEE5’s successful second year and see what worked in the OTT platform’s favour.

ZEE5 has also set an ambitious target for itself in the coming year to double down on its existing success. After stitching up international partnerships, one of its major goals is to completely revamp its UI/UX so that the app launches twice as quickly with a 3X video start and 2X data saving with video compression along with a hyper-personalised experience for each user based on their content preferences.

The new interface has been created after 1000 hours of user research by reprocessing 200,000 assets over 13 new cell styles in a bid to focus on reducing the time taken by users from app launch to consuming their favourite content. The revamped user interface uses simplistic language and adds genre-based user onboarding, minimises cognitive load by establishing visual hierarchy and provides dual navigation for direct access to content and various features on the app.

Users can expect direct personalised content discovery based on ZEE5 app’s advanced AI/ML based recommendation engine and 40 recommendation models powering each interface along with real time learning model through its 140,000 video assets that constantly works in the background to provide the most accurate content discovery to users.

Stellar Report Card

ZEE5’s second-year report card is full of industry-first benchmarks in the highly competitive OTT space in India. From launching 100+ Originals since inception to becoming India’s largest original content producer to the launch of the Progressive Web App, ZEE5 has set industry benchmarks in its relatively short lifespan. But that’s not all. It also introduced ZEE5 Super Family (ZSF), India’s first ever fiction gaming to the launch of PLAY5 - a tool that lets brands engage with consumers.

Looking outwards to the globe, ZEE5 also launched disruptive product and technology enhancements by onboarding 13+ partners from Israel to create a strategic partnership with Applicaster, one of the leading global cloud platforms for media app development and management.

It’s slate of movies and series has won critical as well as commercial acclaim, helping ZEE5 reach a wider audience profile through its smart and intelligent programming. From crime series and movies like Posham Pa, Barot House, Sonchiriya, Tashkent Files; Thrillers such as Kaafir, The Final Call, Poison, Rangbaaz Phirse; Progressive stories of women like Mission Over Mars (MOM), Fittrat, Broken, but Beautiful,; as well as edgy, young adult content such as Rejctx, Kaale Dhande, Gandii Baat, Sex, Drugs and Theatre tailormade for millennials, it’s library has been a goldmine for the audience. ZEE5 also provided a platform for Experimental Movies with projects such as Badnaam Gali, The Sholay Girl, and others that attracted a niche audience.

What Worked For ZEE5

ZEE5’s biggest strength lies in its convergence of using latest technology for OTT platforms and marrying it seamlessly with its vast content library.

Little wonder then that ZEE5 announced its latest IP called High Five, a unique award show to honour some of the best content on the platform across categories like Best Movie, Best Regional Series, Best Original Movie etc based on consumption data from the app.

While Kaafir won the Original Series Binge award, Kaali won the Regional Original Series award at the High Five Awards in yet another testament to ZEE5’s commitment to quality programming for its viewers. The OTT platform also created an exclusive content watching time zone called Binge Watching Time for its audience to further provide a hyper-personalised experience.

ZEE5 also created content across a variety of languages for the Indian and international audience. Apart from 12 regional languages (Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi), the streamer has also debuted in international languages like Malay, German, Russian, Bahasa and Thai.

On the technological front, ZEE5 has launched Minutely, a first of its kind Auto Preview Video for users to better understand content on the app. The advanced Progressive Web App version in collaboration with the Kaltura player works on Jellybean version Android 4.2 to 5.0 and above. The bespoke version of the ZEE5 app’s availability on Jio KaiOS feature phones has also led to a massive increase in reach. ZEE5 has closely worked with tech majors such as Google, Microsoft and AWS on various projects that are first of its kind.

Numbers Say Everything

ZEE5’s success is wholly reflected in its numbers. After crossing 100 million+ downloads on Google Play store since launch, the app recorded a peak 11.4 million* DAU (Daily Active Users) base in December 2019 with an average of 140 minutes of watch time per viewer.

Exciting Year Ahead

ZEE5 is looking at its hat-trick year with even more enthusiasm. As Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “There will be much more in the months to come. 80+ Originals, direct-to-digital movies, regional packs and more will ensure we are the preferred choice for over 550 million consumers who are estimated to take to online video viewing by FY23. Our library will grow with more options in each genre to satisfy the audiences’ hunger for good entertaining content, beginning with a power-packed line up for February. The third year will also see us offering educational content through our recently announced partnership with the digital learning platform Eduauraa.”

The year ahead is sure to be bigger and better with the platform powering ahead to grow five times across all segments with its slate of 80+ Originals, a refreshed UI-UX, the PWA, and options for AVOD-SVOD. The future will also continue to see aggressive investment in technology and tie-ups with disruptors from across the world to consolidate ZEE5’s position as India’s largest ConTech brand.

