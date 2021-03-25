New trailer of Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen's American thriller Run unveiled
Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen's Run is slated to stream on Netflix from 2 April
Just a few days after announcing the UK release date of Run, the makers have now unveiled a chilling new trailer of the Sarah Paulson-starrer. The American thriller, also featuring Kiera Allen, is slated to stream on Netflix from 2 April in the UK.
The film revolves around Sarah's character, Diane, who is a single mother. Kiera is playing her daughter, Chloe, a wheelchair user. Chloe has been raised in total isolation by her mother who has been controlling her life since birth.
The turning point comes when Chloe decides to play a more active role in her own life. She gets to know that her mother is keeping a dark secret and everything is not as it seems. The new trailer of Run looks intriguing and spooky.
See the trailer
Also starring Erik Athavale, Sara Sohn, Sharon Bajer, Pat Healy, and BJ Harrison, the soon-to-be-released thriller was originally gearing up to hit the theatres last year during the Mother's Day weekend. However, the makers postponed the film due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the UK, Run released in America last year on the streaming platform Hulu. It was the most-watched film during its debut weekend.
