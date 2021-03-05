New Star Trek movie set at Paramount Pictures; Fear the Walking Dead's Kalinda Vazquez to pen project

Kalinda Vazquez, who co-executive produced Fear the Walking Dead, will become the first woman to write a Star Trek feature.

Kalinda Vazquez is breaking the gender barrier as she is all set to venture into an area dominated by men previously. Fear the Walking Dead co-executive producer has braced herself up to write an original Star Trek movie for Paramount Pictures in collaboration with J.J. Abrams. Once the project goes on floors, she will become the first woman to write a Star Trek feature, reported Deadline.

Kalinda is not new to Star Trek writing though. Earlier, she has written episodes for the Trek TV series that stream on Paramount Plus. Kalinda also wrote the Ask Not episode of Star Trek: Short Treks 2019. In 2020, she penned down the episode Terra Firma, Part 2, for Star Trek: Discovery.

On the other hand, Kalinda and Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin are developing a sci-fi book called Roadmarks for HBO. NME quoted Martin as saying, “It was an honour to be able to bring his work to television. That is why I am so thrilled to be a part of adapting Roger’s novel Roadmarks for HBO. We have a great book, a great screenwriter in Kalinda Vasquez, and the makings of a wonderful, original show. I look forward to a long and thrilling journey”.

Earlier, in her guest blog for Hollywood Reporter, Kalinda called herself an ‘unabashed flash-card writing, text highlighting, bookwormy’ nerd. Speaking of the way of working, Kalinda said that she familiarized herself with the characters of the series beforehand and also ran a marathon of episodes before getting into the brainstorming session. She even recalled a time when she had less time to catch up with an episode before a meeting and hence drove to the location with episodes running on the laptop kept on the passenger’s seat! Well, with a woman with that sort of dedication at the helm of a project like Star Trek has to turn out to be magical!