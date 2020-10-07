New Resident Evil film to feature Kaya Scodelario, Hanna John-Kamen

Kaya Scodelario will star as Claire Redfield, and Hanna John-Kamen as Jill Valentine

Constantin Films has set the primary cast for its upcoming adaptation of Resident Evil video game and film series.

The new movie will feature an ensemble cast of actors Kaya Scodelario, Hanna John-Kamen, Tom Hooper, Robbie Amell, Avan Jogia, and Neal McDonough.

Johannes Roberts, who helmed movies like 47 Meters Down and The Strangers: Prey at Night, is writing and directing the film, reported Deadline.

The story is set in 1998 over the course of one fateful night in Raccoon City.

Scodelario will star as Claire Redfield, John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, and Amell as Chris Redfield.

Hopper will portray as Albert Wesker, while Jogia and McDonough will essay the roles of Leon S Kennedy, and William Birkin, respectively.

The first Resident Evil game, released in 1996, followed Chris and Jill, two members of the elite S.T.A.R.S. task force who become trapped in a mansion during a zombie outbreak in Raccoon City.

Chris' sister Claire and police officer Leon S Kennedy were the focus of Resident Evil 2, which took place the same night as the first installment at a different area of Raccoon City.

"With this movie I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences," Roberts said.

Constantin Films is also developing a series on the video game in collaboration with streamer Netflix and screenwriter Andrew Dabb.

The Resident Evil film franchise, which launched in 2002 with Milla Jovovich-starrer Resident Evil, consists of six movies, that earned $1.2 billion in worldwide gross. It ranks among the highest-grossing film series ever based on a video game.