New posters of Sanju, Bioscopewala unveiled, Kaala single release date: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

This week we have everything in this round up to make you envious, laugh and go, "aww". Alia Bhatt Instagrams a family picture, Ranveer Singh gives good advice and Priyanka Chopra gives us a sneak peak of her appearance on Good Morning America.

Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak turns 30

Feels just like yesterday....can't believe it's been 30 years.

Love,

a. pic.twitter.com/drWymVucjJ — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2018

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak turns 30 today and actor Aamir Khan shared a still from the iconic film, which turned him into a household name in the late 80s. The Mansoor Khan film, starring Aamir and Juhi Chawla, is one of Bollywood's quintessential tragic romance movies. With songs like 'Papa Kehte Hain,' 'Ae Mere Humsafar' and 'Akele Hain To Kya Gum Hai,' it was a blockbuster which catapulted Aamir and Juhi to stardom. The plot was a modern-day take on classic tragic romance stories such as Laila and Majnu and Romeo and Juliet. Filmmaker Mansoor Khan recently old IANS the film was supposed to initially have a happy ending but looking at the drift of the film, he gave it a sad climax.

First single of Rajinikanth's Kaala to be released tomorrow

The first single of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, Kaala will be released on Tuesday. "A surprise to Superstar fans. #kaala 1st single #semmaweightu will be released tom(orrow) evening at 7 pm," the actor, also Rajinikanth's son-in-law, said on Twitter.

Kaala, produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samudrakani and Eshwari Rao in key roles and is all set to hit the screens world over on 7 June. The film is directed by Pa.Ranjith, his second with the 67-year-old actor after their earlier gangster film, Kabali, which released in 2016. Santosh Narayan has scored music for the film and the movie's teaser has already hyped expectations amidst movie buffs, especially the fans of Rajinikanth.

Eight-year-old Hrithik Roshan does an MJ

1982. MJ’s Thriller has just released. That’s an inspired 8 year old me doing nonsense but to mom n dad I was Jackson that night . pic.twitter.com/aH7utztjST — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 29, 2018

Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of his eight-year-old self showing off his moves to an audience, including his dad Rakesh Roshan and mum Pinky, with his dance moves in 1982 when Michael Jackson's Thriller had just released .

Year 2000. Kaho na pyaar hai released and an inspired 9 year old me doing nonsense in his school talent show. 18 yrs later still inspired and still trying to make sense out of your crazy skill! @iHrithik https://t.co/IZ2EY2ABkg — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 29, 2018

Fellow dance afficionado Tiger Shroff commented on Hrithik's tweet describing how the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor's own skills inspired him.

Priyanka Chopra returns to India to shoot ad for Assam tourism

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra made her way to Assam to shoot a commercial, fulfilling her brand ambassasor duties for the state's tourism board. Before her India trip, Priyanka said she hurt her knee while filming the third season of Quantico in Italy.

New Sanju poster unveiled

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani shared a new poster for his upcoming movie Sanju, a biopic based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life. The poster shows Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Sanjay as he came out of prison in 2016. The film release on 29 June.

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who completes two years of marriage with actress Bipasha Basu, shared a beautiful tribute to his wife on the occasion of their anniversary. He posted a picture from their wedding with a glowing tribute, saying how she showed him "what it feels like to live a life filled with only best days." Bipasha too shared pictures of their wedding, wishing him a "happy monkeyversary."

Bioscopewala poster released

The first poster for Deb Medhekar's directorial Bioscopewala was unveiled on Monday. The film is a modern retelling of Rabindranath Tagore's classic short story Kabuliwala. When a famous photographer goes missing on a plane to Kabul, his daughter flies back to India to try and understand why he was going there. Pieces begin falling together as an old Afghan 'bioscopewala' is released from prison and brought home.

Mumtaz confirms she's alive and well

Dismissing reports of veteran actor Mumtaz's death, her younger daughter Tanya Madhvani on Monday said her mother is "fit and healthy". Tanya also posted an Instagram video of her mother confirming her good health after rumours went viral on social media about her death. The 70-year-old Mumtaz, who lives in London with her family, was one of the popular actresses in the 1970s featuring in films such as Mela, Apradh, Nagin, Bramachari, Ram Aur Shyam, Do Raste and Khilona.

Shilpa Shetty responds to trolls who call her out for fishing

Shilpa Shetty was trolled for fishing while on vacation with her son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra in Maldives. Social media users called her a 'cruel' and a "hypocrite' considering she's a PETA ambassasdor. But the actress quickly diffused needless brouhaha, saying "“Dear Instafam,just want you guys to know that I’m a “non-vegetarian”, I’ve made no bones abt it. But despite me being one, this fish isn’t the kind one eats so I released it....Yes I did...And NO this one DID NOT DIE.”

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 18:14 PM