New poster of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab released on International Women's Day
The new poster of Vakeel Saab features Pawan Kalyan alongside Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla.
A new poster of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming Telugu remake of Pink, Vakeel Saab, was released on International Women's Day. Pawan sits on a chair alongside Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla.
The film is written and directed by Sriram Venu known for Oh My Friend (2011) and Middle Class Abbayi (2017).
Here is the poster
Here's wishing all the women out there a #HappyWomensDay from team #VakeelSaab#VakeelSaabOnApril9th
Power Star @PawanKalyan#SriramVenu@shrutihaasan@i_nivethathomas@yoursanjali@AnanyaNagalla@MusicThaman@SVC_official@BayViewProjOffl@BoneyKapoor@adityamusicpic.twitter.com/ctS6SqdDKW
— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 8, 2021
According to The News Minute, Pawan resumed shooting for the courtroom drama in November 2020 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The film marks the actor-turned-politician's return to screen after a gap of three years. Arjun Rampal is also reported to make cameo appearance in the project jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.
Thaman S has composed the music, while the lyrics have been written by Ramajogayya Sastry.
Vakeel Saab will release on 9 April.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Hero movie review: Rishab Shetty, Ganavi Laxman are gloriously over-the-top in a riot of comedy, action and romance
It's difficult to summarise the exact story of Hero; but when you leave the theatre, you feel like thanking the makers for giving you a hearty laugh, even if from behind a mask.
Nenjam Marappathillai movie review: Selvaraghavan's sexual harassment film addresses everything else but
Nenjam Marappadhillai is a shallow, convenient sort of film, that can only excite those who are already entranced by the Selvaraghavan universe. For the rest of us, it is an exhausting mess.
Check movie review: Despite promise, Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh's film lacks emotional heft to sustain audience attention
For all the drama director Chandrasekhar Yeleti tries to create, the proceedings aren’t engaging enough and the protagonist's journey is lacklustre at best.