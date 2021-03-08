New poster of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab released on International Women's Day

The new poster of Vakeel Saab features Pawan Kalyan alongside Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla.

A new poster of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming Telugu remake of Pink, Vakeel Saab, was released on International Women's Day. Pawan sits on a chair alongside Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla.

The film is written and directed by Sriram Venu known for Oh My Friend (2011) and Middle Class Abbayi (2017).

Here is the poster

According to The News Minute, Pawan resumed shooting for the courtroom drama in November 2020 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The film marks the actor-turned-politician's return to screen after a gap of three years. Arjun Rampal is also reported to make cameo appearance in the project jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Thaman S has composed the music, while the lyrics have been written by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Vakeel Saab will release on 9 April.