New poster of Akshay Kumar's Gold revealed; Anil, Arjun Kapoor get ready for IIFA 2018: Social Media's Stalker Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kylie Jenner shares pictures from a fashion show in Paris

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 22, 2018 at 2:44am PDT

Kylie Jenner posted a photograph with her best friend Jordyn Woods at the Louis Vuitton fashion show of Paris Men's Fashion Week. Jenner wore a baggie tracksuit with high heels and her signature make-up look. The show was also attended by her partner Travis Scott, sister Kim Kardashian and, Kanye West. Anil Kapoor shares his excitement for IIFA Awards



Anil Kapoor shared a picture with nephew Arjun,, who has been rehearsing for his performance at the upcoming award show. Both look sharp in their suits and sunglasses.

Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor hang out with Sanjay Dutt

Us three last night at home! pic.twitter.com/GNiM1eG60Q — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 21, 2018

Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt were all smiles in the photograph Kapoor shared on Twitter. Ranbir will be seen next in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. New poster of Gold released

3 days to go... Trailer on 25 June 2018 at 10 am... Presenting the new poster of #Gold... Stars Akshay Kumar... Reema Kagti directs... 15 Aug 2018 release... #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/PDERtyM4Ao — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2018

The new poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming sports drama, Gold was revealed on Twitter on 22 June. The film has been directed by Reema Kagti and also stars television actor Mouni Roy.

Vicky Kaushal gives a shout-out to little brother Sunny

Raazi actor Vicky showed support for Sunny's next big release, Gold in his Instagram story. Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh also star in the film.

Katrina Kaif looks pretty in pink

Katrina Kaif, who is in US for the Da-bangg Tour Reloaded headlined by Salman Khan, shared a picture of her in a pink bodycon Stella McCartney dress.

