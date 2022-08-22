The Khoobsurat actor, who had posted photos of her gorgeous maternity photoshoot some months back, stated that she has 'grown out of reacting to things' like that.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who welcomed a baby boy with her husband Anand Ahuja recently, has opened up about being trolled for her maternity photoshoot. The Khoobsurat actor, who had posted photos of her gorgeous pregnancy photoshoot some months back, stated that she has "grown out of reacting to things" like that. Talking to Vogue, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja added that the criticism over her maternity photo shoot did not faze her out. She also added that if she puts out something to celebrate her body and her womanhood, it should not come as a surprise.

“I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business,” Sonam Kapoor Ahuja remarked.

She also mentioned that she has always “been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks”, so if she puts out a post to celebrate her body and her womanhood, “it shouldn’t come as a surprise.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also stated that she and her husband Anand Ahuja will equally share parenting responsibilities. The Neerja actor has also opened up about how her career could be affected after the baby. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja confessed that she’s always been “a little picky” and “not really in the rat race.” “I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine,” she said.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production Blind. The Shome Makhija directorial also stars Purab Kohli, Lucy Aarden and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. She was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix thriller AK vs AK, which also featured Anil Kapoor. Her last theatrical release was The Zoya Factor, where she starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

