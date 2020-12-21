Entertainment

New look of Tamannaah Bhatia from sports drama Seetimaarr revealed on actor's birthday

Tamannaah Bhatia will essay the role of Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy in Seetimaarr.

December 21, 2020
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her birthday today (21 December). The new poster of her upcoming film Seetimaarr has been released by the makers on the actress' special day. In the sports drama, Tamannaah will be essaying the role of Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy. It also stars actor Gopichand, Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

The Telugu film is directed by Sampath Nandi and is produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi.

In the new poster of Seetimaarr, Tamannaah is seen wearing a jersey and a pair of sports shoes. The actress has a whistle around her neck and is seen sporting an intense look. The poster also shows other players of her team in the backdrop sporting the same jackets.

According to The Times of India, Tamannaah has also undergone a body transformation and obtained training to learn the techniques of the sport. She had earlier said that her role in Seetimaarr is a tribute-of -sorts to coaches such as Pullela Gopichand, Ramakant Achrekar, Guru Hanuman, Satpal Singh and the likes who have turned things around for sports in India.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Suryavanshi revealed that her role in Seetimaarr is multi-dimensional. The actress even said that it is her privilege to work with Bhatia and Gopichand in the film.

Seetimaarr is scheduled to release in 2021. The official date is yet to be announced by the makers of the film.

 

Updated Date: December 21, 2020

TAGS:

