New Jessica Jones comics to be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con as part of Marvel's latest digital originals initiative

Marvel Entertainment has unveiled a new line of digital comics called Marvel Digital Originals, based on its characters such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the digital comics debuted with the launch of a series based on Marvel superhero Jessica Jones.

"There's a huge audience out there not just on Netflix but on ABC, Freeform, Hulu, etc. that experience these characters digitally. In fact, it was hard not to notice when characters like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist were some of our biggest sellers in the digital marketplace. That was the inspiration for the Kaare Andrews/Afu Chan's Iron Fists digital strategy and this next big step for us," director Nick Lowe told IGN.

"We looked at the velocity of many of the digital release programs of our television shows and thought twice-the-content might fit the bill here too," said Lowe.

According to IGN, the new line of comics will be different from the print ones. Print issues usually are 20 pages long whereas the digital originals will be 40 pages.

The company will unveil three more titles during its 'Next Big Thing' Comic-Con panel. A fifth title, the existing Cloak and Dagger digital series will be brought under the MDO banner.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 20:00 PM