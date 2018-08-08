You are here:

New Jersey woman pays for man short on cash, later finds out it's Keith Urban

Press Trust of India

Aug,08 2018 17:03:58 IST

A woman in New Jersey helped out a stranger who was short on cash and then found out the man was none other than country music star Keith Urban.

Keith Urban with the woman who paid for his coffee. Image from Twitter/@rmasso

Ruth Reed was at a Wawa in Medford, New Jersey, when she noticed a man was struggling to get change together for his purchase, reported US Weekly.

"This man was short a few dollars, he asked a lady with him if she had money. I jumped in and said I would pay. He thanked me and asked my name. I asked him his and he told me it was Keith. I said he did look like Keith Urban, he said he was. I didn't believe him, I asked where Nicole (Kidman) was and who was the lady. He told me it was his sister. He finally said that I could ask his bodyguard. It was then I realised what an idiot I was. He graciously allowed me to get my picture taken with him", Reed said.

The 'Blue Ain't Your Color' singer, 50, was in the area ahead of his show in Camden, New Jersey, at the BB&T Pavillion.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 17:03 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Keith Urban

