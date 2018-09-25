New Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween trailer teases pumpkin-head witches and killer Gummy bears

Sony Pictures Entertainment has dropped a fresh new trailer and TV spot for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween and rest assured, you will not look at Gummy bears the same way again.

The trailer opens with two young boys who shouldn't be walking into a creepy, decrepit house but obviously they do for purposes of the story. Once they enter, they discover and open "the one book that no one was meant to find" — "Haunted Halloween." And hell breaks loose as all of RL Stine's most treasured but terrifying monsters from glowing pumpkin-head witches to violent Gummy bears take over the suburban town. And the sequel promises an equal amount of horror, comedy and CGI.

The only person who can save the town is Stine himself as Jack Black returns as the famed writer in a cameo in the TV spot.

The Goosebumps films are based on Scholastic’s worldwide best-selling book series of the same name.

Directed by Ari Sandel from a screenplay by Rob Lieber, Goosebumps 2 stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Chris Parnell, and Ken Jeong among others.

The film opens in theaters on 12 October a few weeks ahead of Halloween 2018.

Watch the new trailer here and the TV spot here:

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 12:55 PM