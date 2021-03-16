New Cruella teaser sees Emma Stone as a rebellious fashionista of the 1970s

Cruella is set to have a theatrical release in May this year.

Walt Disney has unveiled a sneak peek of its upcoming live-action film titled Cruella featuring Emma Stone in the titular role. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the sneak peek was originally released during the recently-held 2021 Grammy Awards.

The La La Land actress is playing the role of Estella de Vil, a young fashion designer, who becomes obsessed with dog skins, especially Dalmatians.

Cruella de Vil is one of the most iconic villains in the world of Disney. She is a character from Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

The story, set in 1970s’ London, revolves around how she reinvents herself as the vicious criminal known as Cruella. The one-minute-long clip shows her transformation into the fur-hunting criminal.

Produced by Kristin Burr along with Marc Platt and Andrew Gunn, the crime comedy-drama also features Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser among others.

The official trailer was released in February 2021 and has garnered 10 million views on YouTube till now. The film was set to release in December 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney announced the film in 2013. Three years later, Stone was roped in to play the lead role. The film will hit the theatres in the US and UK on 28 May.

Stone was last seen in the zombie-comedy Zombieland: Double Tap (2019). Her upcoming projects include Birdman, The Favourite and Battle of the Sexes.