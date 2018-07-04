New character posters from Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs give an introduction to Mayor Kobayashi's family

Isle of Dogs director Wes Anderson’s second stop-motion animation film after Fantastic Mr Fox will be release in certain Indian cities on 6 July by Fox Star Studios.

The film opened The 68th Berlin International Film Festival where Wes Anderson won the Silver Bear for Best Director award. The film is considered to be one of the most detailed works by the director who has previously directed The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Isle of Dogs is set in a dystopian near-future Japan, where a young boy resolves to find his dog who has been banished, along with the entire canine species to a garbage filled island following the outbreak of a dog flu. The dog, Spots used to serve as the bodyguard of Mayor Kobayashi, the father of Atari Kobayashi, the boy.

The posters from Isle of Dogs:

Spots, true to his name sports black spots all over his white coat. His eyes are blue and he wears a dog tag that features his name.

Atari Kobayashi, the young, freckled boy is attired in a silver suit, his hands on his waist striding the pose of a determined person.

It does not require more that a glance to identify that the Mayor is a tyrannical one. His eyes exude anger and there seems to be permanent scowl planted on his face.

As is common in all Anderson's films, it features a staggering cast that includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Fisher Stevens, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham, Frank Wood, Kunichi Nomura and Yoko Ono.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 18:38 PM