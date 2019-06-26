New BTS film, Bring the Soul: The Movie, set for global theatrical release on 7 August

BTS has officially announced the release date of their upcoming feature film titled, Bring the Soul:The Movie. The film is expected to have a worldwide release on 7 August, and tickets for the same will be available from 3 July on the film’s official website.

After the major success of Burn the Stage: The Movie and BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul, it was time the Korean boy band decided to release another film. Even though fans were anticipating a new film, the sudden announcement of release dates took them by surprise.

According to Variety, Trafalgar Releasing’s CEO Marc Alleby revealed in a statement that they are thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for Bring the Soul: The Movie. The statement read, “(Their fans) the ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide.”

As per the publication, fans can expect Bring the Soul: The Movie to be similar to their Burn the Stage: The Movie which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the members’ lives on tour, interviews and candid footage. The film will show the band members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook share never-before-heard anecdotes.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 12:08:34 IST