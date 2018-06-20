New Avengers 4 fan theory teases MCU has split into two alternate universes — of the alive and the 'dead'

Still devastated from the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans have been doing plenty of speculating on Reddit and other fan forums in the last two months.

There is one which really stands out based on its plausibility each week. This week's most intriguing theory offers a new take on how the superheroes who faded into dust in Infinity War, will return in Avengers 4.

"Everyone who got dusted in Infinity War is still alive… in a separate universe," a user on Reddit theorises. "Everything we see after the snap is Universe A, as Cap, Iron Man, Thor and pals watch half the people in the universe disappear. Thanos has rid the world of half of all life and he retires to his little dairy farm or whatever. For the most part, the folks who get dusted don’t seem to be in any pain — and that’s because they’re not dying, they’re shifting to Universe B. Like Thanos’ Universe A, this second reality is missing half of all life — it’s just the other half."

Infinity War directors Russo brothers said in an interview last week that the fact that Black Panther and Spider-Man have sequels coming does not ensure their survival. They said there are plenty of "inventive ways" of taking the story forward. So for now, each theory sounds as likely as the next.

"In Universe B, Doc Strange gets Spider-Man off Titan and then goes off all scowly and sad to try and figure out how to rejoin the two universes. My bet is that Captain Marvel plays a big role in bringing the timelines back together, whichever side of reality she ends up on," he further adds.

From a production standpoint, this allows characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man to have post-Infinity War sequels without having to be “resurrected” somehow: They are alive and well, just in a world without Thanos and the major Avengers. Same applies to the TV shows: Daredevil, Jessica Jones etc are in Universe B, along with the agents of Shield (including Maria Hill and Nick Fury)."

It will be interesting to see if the MCU splits into two separate universes. Of course, we will have to wait until 3 May next year when Avengers 4 hits theaters, to see which Redditor got it right or came closest to the truth.

