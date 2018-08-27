New Avengers 4 fan theory predicts Tony Stark visiting Wakanda, teaming up with Shuri to defeat Thanos

Despite Marvel's attempts at not letting any information about the highly anticipated Avengers 4 out, fans have found ways to find out what could happen in the next Avengers movie.

The latest development comes from an interview Robert Downey Jr did for the Avengers: Infinity War behind-the-scenes featurette, This interview in question, pointed out by a Twitter user, may have unintentionally revealed several big plot details of Avengers 4.

Just letting you guys know that Tony meeting Shuri and going to Wakanda is basically confirmed from this photo. It's his A4 look with the blonde hair and gray beard. Also the background is the same as Shuris in Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/ACBAsinCoo — 🌹 (@SpideySensesYou) August 23, 2018

The first detail Marvel fans are jumping on is Downey's look in the interview. Fans believe that he is look still in character as Tony Stark during Avengers 4's production going by the blonde hair and gray-haired beard. This, according to fan theories, indicates that there is a time jump between the end of Infinity War and the beginning of Avengers 4. Tony Stark has, according to the theory, aged poorly as something is gravely stressing Iron Man out.

The tweet also points out that the backdrop for Downey's interview is that of Wakanda; specifically Shuri's lab. This could mean nothing, or it could be that Downey was filming a scene in that location on that day, which would suggest that Stark goes to Wakanda and meets Shuri. We all know that Stark is going to be obsessed with reversing Thanos' Snappening, and Shuri is the smartest person in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will be trying to bring her brother, King T'Challa (Black Panther), back. Shuri and Tony teaming up would be the best chance the Avengers have to defeat Thanos.

Avengers 4 is scheduled to release on 3 May 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 13:47 PM