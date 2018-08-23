New Avengers 4 fan theory contends Iron Man clashed with Thanos before Infinity War

In Avengers: Infinity War, Tony Stark is surprised that Thanos instantly recognised him during the battle on Titan. Frankly, so were we, considering they had never crossed paths in the previous 18 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier this month, Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo had revealed in the film's digital release commentary: "Thanos knows Stark as the man who thwarted his efforts to take over Earth via Loki in 2012’s The Avengers. “Which is why he’s aware of Stark from the original Battle of New York as the person who undid the plan."

However, fans on Reddit have been proposing their own theories despite the director's intervention and one of them sounds intriguing enough. Redditor AVigz believes Thanos and Iron Man's encounter on Titan may not have been their first.

"What if the real reason Thanos knows who Tony is is because they already previously fought. An encounter that happens in Avengers 4 back in time," AVigz writes. "Something that Thanos has already experienced and ‘won’ in that timeline, but could potentially lose in another. I know a lot of moving pieces, but I understand pretty much anything is possible with dimensional time travel."

If this is true, especially considering the concept of time travel has been teased in Avengers 4, Tony Stark maybe really did battle Thanos years before the events on Titan and this may just be depicted in next year's final instalment.

Avengers 4 is scheduled to bow out on 3 May, 2019.

