New Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer released at CinemaCon 2018; Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly 'go high and low'

Paul Rudd is back as the shrinking superhero, now with a possible partner in Evangeline Lilly as a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp debuted during Disney's presentation at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there's plenty of funny banter between the two protagonists. In the middle of an action sequence, Ant-Man advises The Wasp to "go low", so that he can "go high." The Wasp makes a quick riposte, saying "I have wings. Why would I go low?"

The trailer also reportedly stays true to the original film's size-based humour. Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely writes: "The Wasp and Ant-Man debate their joint fighting tactics. Luis is shrunken with the group in a van and he's scared they're going to die. The Wasp is driving, confidently. Scott reveals his record in size was 65 feet, topping Goliath's (Laurence Fishburne) 21 feet. The Wasp is done hearing them compare sizes."

In another light-hearted moment, Ant-Man's daughter Cassie suggests he hire a sidekick to help him better mete out some superhero-style justice.

Though the trailer is yet to be released online, it is expected to be dropped this week as Marvel would hope to capitalise on the buzz created by Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theatres on Friday.

In the first film Ant-Man, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) — a deadbeat father and petty criminal who has spent time in jail — is recruited by scientist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to wear the shrinkable superhero suit and save the world from the villainous corporate tycoon Darren Cross, with the help of Hope van Dyne, Pym’s feisty daughter (Lilly).

All three are returning for Ant-Man and the Wasp, where Lilly will adopt her alter-ego.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp also stars Michael Peña, David Dastmalchian, Judy Greer, Randall Park, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp releases in theatres on 6 July 2018.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 18:35 PM