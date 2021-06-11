The trailer of Never Have I Ever Season 2 will release next week.

Popular coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever is set to start streaming on Netflix from 15 July, the series lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan announced on Thursday.

Ramakrishnan, who reprises her role as the academically competitive and hot-headed Indian American teenager Devi in the show, took to Instagram to share the news.

Check out the announcement here

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the first season of Never Have I Ever follows Devi (Ramakrishnan) who is trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

The new season will see Devi continuing to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Returning cast members include Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

Megan Suri is the season two newcomer, along with Common, Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar and P J Byrne who are set to recur on the series.

Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner with Kaling executive producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.