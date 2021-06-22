Other trailers include Nicholas Cage's indie thriller Pig, docuseries Heist, and Megan Fox's Till Death.

This week in trailer has a variety to offer for every kind of OTT audience, as well as cinema enthusiasts. The most exciting is perhaps the sophomore season of Never Have I Ever and Nicholas Cage's return to the indie thriller genre Pig.

Never Have I Ever Season 2



The coming-of-age dramedy returns for a second season on Netflix with the teenaged Devi Vishwakumar navigating the highs and lows of her life at home and in school. The show is created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, while Lang Fisher is the co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer.

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever will premiere on 15 July.

Pig



Nichlas Cage plays a truffle hunter who lives alone in the wilderness of Portland, Oregon after his career as a professional chef probably fails. All is well until his prized pig is stolen by a gang of home invaders. Cage's character then sets out on a long expedition to track down the pig. The film, directed by Michael Sarnoski, also stars Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin in supporting roles.

Pig will release in US cinemas on 16 July.

The Tomorrow War



Written by Zach Dean and produced by David Ellison, Don Granger, David S Goyer, Dana Golderberg, this film is set 30 years in the future where humans in the present are drafted to fight the enemy, a deadly alien species. The world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2052 to deliver an urgent message – the fate of humanity lies on their shoulders.

The film stars Chris Pratt, JK Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Giplin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge.

The Tomorrow War releases on Amazon Prime on 2 July.

Cold Case



The Malayalam thriller stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priya, Alencier Lopez, Anil Nedumangad, Athmiya in key roles. Prithviraj plays Assistant Commissioner of Police Satyajith, who is on a mission to solve the titular "cold case."

Cold Case releases on 30 June.

Heist



The six-part Netflix series examines different crimes in contemporary American history that were widely covered in media. The show will see reenactments of the crimes combined with interviews of perpetrators, as well as law enforcement officials.

Heist arrives on 14 July.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork



Here is the official synopsis: "This three-part series examines one of Ireland’s most famous murder cases, the death of French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in the town of Schull, West Cork in 1996. The brutal murder, which shocked the country, triggered one of the biggest murder investigations Ireland had ever seen and became a national obsession. The documentary will chart the circumstances of her death, unravelling the extraordinary story from its beginning, 24 years ago to the present day. With exclusive access to Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s family, the series will bring together, for the first time, the views of her family with Ian Bailey, the man at the centre of the investigation."

The series releases on Netflix on 30 June.

Till Death



Megan Fox plays Emma, who takes a romantic getaway with her husband, which soon takes a disastrous route after she becomes a target of killers for hire. Emma finds herself trapped and isolated, and searches for ways to escape the danger.

Till Death releases on 2 July.

A Classic Horror Story



The horror film seems to combine every element from horror films with the terrifying Midsommar. Here is the official description: "Five carpoolers travel in a motorhome to reach a common destination. Night falls, and to avoid a dead animal carcass, they crash into a tree. When they come to their senses, they find themselves in the middle of nowhere. The road they were traveling on has disappeared and there is only a dense, impenetrable forest and a wooden house in the middle of a clearing, which they discover is the home of a spine-chilling cult."

Netflix releases the film on 14 July.

How I Became a Super Hero



"In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone wolf cop teams up with a brilliant detective to dismantle a dark organisation trafficking superpower," reads the official synopsis.

Netflix releases the film on 8 July.