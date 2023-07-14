Coming off her Eurovision finale performance, “iconic pop artist” (Ladygunn) Netta drops her latest song “Everything,” an anthemic disco-pop earworm that is the perfect addition to your summer playlist.

“I’ve spent a lot of time working on myself, learning my value as both an artist and a human being, and waiting for the moment when I could come back to this song and whole-heartedly bring it to life,” stated Netta. “That moment is NOW and I am ready to share it with the world!”

Co-written with AJR and Zara Larsson, “Everything” on the surface shows Netta expertly telling off her ex, but the song’s true message is to say goodbye to what is holding you back and encourages you to live your life. “Everything” emphasizes how liberating it is to know what you deserve and to not be afraid to work for it. The music video takes place in NYC showcases a celebration that captures the freeing nature and joy of the song.

Earlier this month, Netta performed at the 2023 PRIDE kick-off event: Stonewall Day Unplugged and performed at this year’s PRIDE LIVE Stonewall Day Celebration along with headliner Christina Aguilera. Netta has more PRIDE events planned for 2023 including EuroPride 2023 in Malta on September 7th, stay tuned for more!

Netta debuted her riveting cover of Dead Or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)” at the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final in Liverpool. During her performance, Netta entered from high above the arena on a giant silver bird, dazzling the crowd with her unique stage presence and powerful voice. The entire performance was a colorful and joyous spectacle reminding Eurovision fans how legendary this 2018 winner is.

As Consequence stated that Netta has “dominated stages around the world and has seen her music spread like wildfire,” she is continuing her domination with her ‘Wonderful and Great’ World tour. She will bring her legendary loop wizardry and infectious charisma to several cities in Europe this Summer and the US in the Fall.