Ranveer Singh made a lot of noise this year for placing his films as a hit which are actually disasters. His both films this year failed to impress the audiences as well as the producers, so much so that he has been called out on social media.

The fact of Ranveer Singh’s shoutout about his flop films certainly proved to be wrong when this fire went on to the social media junkies. The trolls around the same on social media reads.

“Despite giving 2 flops in a row, Ranveer Singh is getting awards from Bollywood. All thanks to PR companies. His last 2 films have been the biggest disasters. No wonder why down to earth movies like Kantara are gaining popularity and bollywood is losing its grip.”

Despite giving 2 flops in a row, Ranveer Singh is getting awards from bollywood. All thanks to PR companies. His last 2 films have been the biggest disasters. No wonder why down to earth movies like Kantara are gaining popularity and bollywood is losing its grip. pic.twitter.com/px8cItsvOd — (@seriousfunnyguy) November 12, 2022

“This guy has given two BIGGEST flops in the history of Bollywood back to back 83 the movie lost 120 crores and Jayeshbhai Jordaar was a super flop. Still he is behaving that this year he has given Sholay and Mother India combined.”

This guy has given two BIGGEST flops in the history of Bollywood back to back 83 the movie lost 120 crores and Jayesh bhai jordar was a super flop. Still he is behaving that this year he has given sholay and mother india combined. pic.twitter.com/5SBXIoY1ew — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 12, 2022

This jayesh bhai is getting every single award inspite of disaster flops at box office. Kantara and pushpa Wale chup hai. The major reason why Bollywood is failing. Fake stars and fake awards and fake noise pic.twitter.com/ePH3eYjd68 — Hussain Sultania (@HussainSultania) November 14, 2022

When such statements from the audience took a surface on social media grounds, it grabbed the eyeballs of the masses. It makes it clear that people believe that it’s true but because of the created hype around it, they are trying to cover up the truth of Ranveer Singh‘s false successes. Moreover, when he failed to impress the audience at the box office, the actor went over the top to make it considered with his naked magazine cover, taking all awards and attending every event in the town.

Meanwhile, the actor has recently left YRF, who had launched him and paved a long path with him in the industry.

