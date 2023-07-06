The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal dropped recently. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 21. Here’s how some netizens have reacted to the teaser:

Most exciting teaser of the year,#Bawaal teaser is a winner,loved this one to the core, looking forward https://t.co/4PuCmFwrNz — Abhishek j (@AbhiY199) July 5, 2023

People need to watch #Bawaal before jumping to conclusions about the Holocaust scene. I am sure those involved with the movie are aware about the sensitivity of the topic & will not treat it in a disrespectful manner. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) July 5, 2023

Redefining the essence of boundless love, in the romantic film Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by the everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. If the teaser is so breathtaking, the audience is left to imagine how amazing the trailer of this epic love story would be.

Transcending each moment with the serenade – Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice ofArijit Singh, the teaser of Bawaal gives a window to the endearing and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this etching and timeless romantic ballad.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “I am so proud of Bawaal, a film that I believe will forever be one of my most special and memorable projects. From the beginning we believed that Bawaal would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world, and partnering with Prime Video enables us to reach every corner, through a global streaming premiere. Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we’ve managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film. Come July 21, the audience will witness a love story that will be remembered for the ages.”

