Netizens outpour their love and adulation towards Shri Bajrang Bali's Poster from Adipurush

Following the unveiling, netizens flooded social media with their adoration and reverence for the Adipurush new character poster that showcases Shri Bajrang Bali's glory and magnificence and has received an outpouring of likes and comments from fans around the world.

FP Staff April 06, 2023 17:58:49 IST
Earlier in the morning, the makers of Adipurush rolled out the blessed poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. This poster serves as a tribute to his sheer support, strength and perseverance towards the virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav. Following the unveiling, netizens flooded social media with their adoration and reverence for the Adipurush new character poster that showcases Shri Bajrang Bali’s glory and magnificence and has received an outpouring of likes and comments from fans around the world.

About Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush revolves around the epic Ramayana which focuses on Lord Ram and his journey towards Ravana’s Lanka to rescue his wife, Mata Sita, and defeat the demon king. A teaser of the film was released last year showing Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The teaser also featured a fierce Saif Ali Khan portraying the role of Lankesh with ice-blue eyes and evil features. While Saif can be seen riding a dragon-type creature, Prabhas as Lord Ram is joined by his ‘sena’ to defeat the enemy.

Updated Date: April 06, 2023 17:58:49 IST