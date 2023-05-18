Netizens hail the romance of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the teaser of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
Well-studded with larger-than-life visuals, a soulful melody, and the pairing of the blockbuster on-screen couples, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film surely guarantees a pure love story on its way
The mind-blowing teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has been released. Ever since the teaser came out, it started to conquer the hearts of the audience in no time. Well-studded with larger-than-life visuals, a soulful melody, and the pairing of the blockbuster on-screen couples, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film surely guarantees a pure love story on its way. This has left the netizens talking about it who have started to trend #SatyaPremKiKatha on social media.
The way they are looking at each other😭🤍
Come fast Sattu and Katha🌻🤍@TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara #SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/YSPjl0k9zf
— A🌻 (@ShehzadaKartik) May 18, 2023
The teaser for #SatyaPremKiKatha is out! ❤️🔥
I’m so excited!! 🔥🔥@advani_kiara @TheAaryanKartik #KiaraAdvani #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/Gdx3XR5Uz7
— Eesha (@___eesha___) May 18, 2023
Dialogues, locations , music and acting
Teaser is very good , so #SatyaPremKiKatha looks promising
And #KartikAaryan comeback loading 💥💥👌 pic.twitter.com/ACqoGLjfFC
— R0nit ² (@iSrkzRonit) May 18, 2023
It’s just been a moment since the release of the teaser of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and it has filled the aura with its color of love. The teaser of this upcoming musical love saga has left the netizens talking about the film. This has led to the trend #SatyaPremKiKatha on #1. Here’s what the netizens have to say.
