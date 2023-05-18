The mind-blowing teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has been released. Ever since the teaser came out, it started to conquer the hearts of the audience in no time. Well-studded with larger-than-life visuals, a soulful melody, and the pairing of the blockbuster on-screen couples, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film surely guarantees a pure love story on its way. This has left the netizens talking about it who have started to trend #SatyaPremKiKatha on social media.

Dialogues, locations , music and acting Teaser is very good , so #SatyaPremKiKatha looks promising And #KartikAaryan comeback loading 💥💥👌 pic.twitter.com/ACqoGLjfFC — R0nit ² (@iSrkzRonit) May 18, 2023

It’s just been a moment since the release of the teaser of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and it has filled the aura with its color of love. The teaser of this upcoming musical love saga has left the netizens talking about the film. This has led to the trend #SatyaPremKiKatha on #1. Here’s what the netizens have to say.

