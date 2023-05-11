Netizens are once again going crazy over Shraddha’s portrayal of Nisha Malhotra in her most recent movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is currently trending as the number one movie on the OTT platform. Fans have consistently showered her with praise and admiration across the nation for everything from her sexy appearance to her incredible comedy timing and dialogue delivery.

Shraddha’s fans have filled social media handles with comments saying that they just cannot get over the perfect screen presence of Tinni, her simple yet relatable style in the film, and the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha.

On the work front, after delivering her 6th 100 crore hit film, Shraddha will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’ which is again a much-awaited movie from the actor and the fans cannot wait for her to shine on the screens again.

