Netflix has dropped the trailer of Yeh Ballet, a coming-of-age story directed by Sooni Taraporevala.

Yeh Ballet is inspired by the true story of two boys from humble backgrounds in Mumbai, who triumph over their circumstances, and make their way to prestigious international ballet schools. The film features two dancers, Nishu (Manish Chuhan), the winner of a dance show, and Asif (Achintya Bose), his fiercest competitor-turned-friend, a hip-hop rebel. The film also stars Julian Sands (of A Room With A View, What/If), and Jim Sarbh.

Nishu and Asif's lives take a dramatic turn when Saul (Sands), a greying ballet teacher, discovers them fortuitously in a nondescript dance academy in Mumbai. Saul pushes them to set out on a tough yet fulfilling journey, mastering a dance form that is totally alien to them. They break through the shackles of society and family pressures to become male ballet dancers.

Director Sooni Taraporevala, a Padma Shri awardee, says in a statement, “Yeh Ballet is such an awesome and almost unbelievable story that it makes you believe in working with passion towards your goals. I discovered the boys a few years ago, when my son was working with Anand Gandhi (filmmaker), and I was asked if I’d like to direct a VR (Virtual Reality) documentary. Out of various possible subjects, I chose this one since I learnt ballet in my youth. I felt connected to their story, and instantly wanted to share it with the world. A film like Yeh Ballet on a global service like Netflix will hopefully pique curiosity about the angelic mystique of ballet, but also demonstrate how dreams, no matter how outrageous, can be realised.”

The music of the film is composed by Ankur Tewari while Shiamak Davar, Cindy Claes, and Vitthal Patil have served as choreographers on the project.

Yeh Ballet, produced by Roy Kapur Films, is slated to release on Netflix on 21 February.

