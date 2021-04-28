Netflix's Yasuke and Alma Matters, J Balvin's docu The Boy From Medellín: Trailers this week
This week in trailers varies from LaKeith Stanfield's anime Yasuke to Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin's music documentary The Boy From Medellín.
Netflix
Yasuke
The official synopsis reads: "In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the centre of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords."
The series is created by LeSean Thomas. LaKeith Stanfeild voices Yasuke, history's first African samurai, while Ming-Na Wen is Natsumaru and Darren Criss as Haruto.
According to EW, the voice cast also includes Takehiro Hira as Nobunaga, Maya Tanida as Saki, Paul Nakauchi as Morisuke, Julie Marcus as Nikita, William Christopher Stephens as Achoja, Dia Frampton as Ishikawa, Don Donahue as Abraham, Amy Hill as Daimyo, and Noshi Dalal as Kurosaka (Dark General).
Yasuke premieres on 29 April.
Alma Matters: Inside The IIT Dream
"An institute with decades of legacy, millions of aspiring students, and one common dream. The IITs are the Indian version of the American dream that involves clearing the world's toughest public exam for guaranteed lifelong success. But life is not an exam. It’s a hustle, one that nobody trained them for." The trailer different students speak about their experience of getting into these colleges, as well as the mental health struggles of being an engineers-in-the-making.
Alma Matters: Inside The IIT Dream will be out on 14 May.
Apple TV+
Fathom
Drew Xanthopoulos, the documentary Fathom follows Dr Ellen Garland and Dr Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication.
Fathom will release on 25 June.
Amazon Prime Video
The Boy From Medellín
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Matthew Heineman follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career--a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.
The Amazon Original docu will arrive on 7 May.
