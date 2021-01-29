Netflix's The Sandman cast announced; Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance among stars

Apart from the Netflix show, The Sandman audio drama series has also been greenlit for second and third seasons at Audible.

Neil Gaiman has finally revealed the primary cast for Netflix's upcoming adaptation of The Sandman. Produced by Warner Bros. Television and executive produced by Gaiman, the show, based on the graphic novel series published by DC, stars Tom Sturridge as Dream (aka Morpheus), ruler of the ethereal realm known as The Dreaming.

Game of Thrones alumni Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance are also part of the series. While Christie plays Lucifer Morningstar, Dance will portray occultist Roderick Burgess. Narcos star Boyd Holbrook will play The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store.

Vivienne Acheampong and Indian-origin actors Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar round out the cast.

It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus (Sturridge), the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Acheampong will play Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm.

Chaudhry will star Abel and Bhaskar will play Cain, described as the first victim and first predator, respectively. They are residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

"For the last 33 years, the ''Sandman'' characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I''m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality.

"I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," Gaiman said in a statement, obtained by Variety.

Check out the cast list here

There. A whole set of tweets written just before bed and set to go out when I'm fast asleep. I'm vaguely worried that I've mistimed them, but too late now. Here are the first seven members of the #Sandman cast to be announced officially. Seven down, hundreds to go. pic.twitter.com/DksGLyMkBf — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Audible has also announced that the much-anticipated second and third instalments of the multi-part original audio drama series, The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III, have been greenlit.

The announcement follows The Sandman’s 2020 hugely successful debut, which broke records for the most pre-orders of any Audible Original title and earned the distinction of being the best-selling Audible Original in the company’s history. The Sandman also occupied the top spot on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list in July 2020 and August 2020.

The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III will again be adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Gaiman, who will also return as creative director and co-executive producer.

Gaiman says in a statement, "I'm excited to discover what other surprises the genius Dirk Maggs has up his sleeve in the next volumes of The Sandman.” He added, “It's like making movies for the ear that go straight to the brain. And soon it will be time to meet the whole family, then to go back to Hell once more, as Morpheus confronts Lucifer in Season of Mists."

“I can’t wait to return to The Dreaming with Neil, DC and Audible,” said Dirk Maggs. “We have a big vision for the next two seasons and the stories in this next instalment are among the best Neil has ever told.”

The first instalment of The Sandman, which adapts the first three volumes of the graphic novel series of the same name — Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country, debuted in July 2020. This second instalment will adapt Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You and Convergence from the graphic novel series and the third instalment will adapt Brief Lives and Worlds Ends.

The Sandman instalments join a robust slate of Audible Original audio dramas including Yard Work written by David Koepp and starring Kevin Bacon, Phreaks starring Christian Slater and Ben McKenzie, When You Finish Saving the World written and performed by Jesse Eisenberg, among others.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)