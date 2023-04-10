Netflix’s The Night Agent review: High on pace and richly detailed political thriller

The Night Agent is a political thriller is based on Matthew Quirk’s 2012 book of the same name. Here the main protagonist Gabriel Basso who plays the role of Peter, an FBI agent gets caught up in a messy political thrill. The series starts with Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) offering his seat to a young lady and her daughter on a subway train. To which the lady says, “You have been raised right.” He saves people from a bomb on the train. For some reason, he is put on desk duties in the basement of the White House, doing basic admin jobs. While waiting by the helpline phone, she gets a call from a girl who is in trouble.

The Night Agent follows a low level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who is thrown into a vast conspiracy involving a Russian mole at the highest level of the US Government. The show revolves around Peter Sutherland who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings – until the night it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. And he realises that there is some conspiracy in the White House and the people sitting at the helm of affairs are involved the subway train bombing.

The Night Agent is a fast-paced, slick thriller and will keep you engaged till the end. It is a treat to watch a show better than the way it is written in the bestseller. The best thing about the show is that it brings the characters alive. The unceasingly intense pace is what keeps the audience glued to the screen. The role most appreciated role is played by Oscar nominated actor Hong Chau who plays Diane Farr. Smart, sleek, ruthless and complicated and that’s what makes the character stand out. She plays the role of White House Chief of Staff with grace. The same goes for the performance of Gabriel Basso, who is an absolute delight to watch.

