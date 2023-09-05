Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to show Prince Charles’ second Royal wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles in final Season

Netflix’s critically acclaimed royal drama series, The Crown, is all set to conclude with Prince Charles’royal wedding with Camilla Parker-Bowles in final season. The streaming giant has disclosed that the much-anticipated sixth season will delve into the historical moment of King Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ 2005 royal wedding. This announcement has ignited widespread interest among fans and history enthusiasts alike, eager to see how the show’s creators bring this pivotal event to life.

The British Royal Drama just doesn’t come to an end and Netflix seems to be the main feeder for all of this. Netflix took to social media to share the announcement. The caption read, “After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.”

Dominic West and Olivia Williams are set to return to their roles as King Charles and Camilla, while Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana’s 1997 death across three episodes. Additionally, the season will explore the initial meeting between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to reports, the sixth season of “The Crown” portrays Prince William’s entry into St. Andrew’s University, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Simultaneously embarking on the university experience is Kate Middleton, hailing from Berkshire. The season will detail their initial encounter on campus and their blossoming romance, effectively culminating in the grand finale of chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The final season of the Netflix series returns later this year with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Luther Ford is Prince Harry.