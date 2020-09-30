Netflix's The Crown season 4 first look images featuring Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson released

The Crown season 4 will be the current cast's last outing as the royal family.

Netflix unveiled the first look images of fourth season of its critically-acclaimed series, The Crown. Based on the play, The Audience, it gives an insider look of Queen Elizabeth II's decades-long reign, and her struggle to juggle both her private and public lives.

The official synopsis reads: "As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided."

Corrin is the newest member to join the Netflix series The Crown. She recently made her film debut with historical drama Misbehaviour, opposite Keira Knightley and Keeley Hawes.

During a press interaction for the film with The Hollywood Reporter, Corrin had said the producers sent her Diana's biography and footage as part of preparation for the role. She even interacted with people who had known the royal and worked with a movement and vocal coach to slip into character. Princess Diana died in a car accident in August 1997 and her death was heavily mourned by the public.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown's fourth season also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother. The Crown season 4 will be the entire cast's last outing as the royal family, says Deadline.

THR writes that the fifth season of the show will be filmed in 2021 and is expected to air in 2022. The upcoming fifth and sixth instalments will shift the storyline to the 2000s.

Netflix will premiere The Crown season 4 on 15 November.

Check out the other images here

(All images from Netflix)