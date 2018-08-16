Netflix's The Angel trailer: Thriller follows life of Ashraf Marwan, Egyptian spy who helped save Israel

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for their upcoming Israeli spy thriller The Angel, based on Uri Bar-Joseph’s bestselling book The Angel: The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel.

The Ariel Vromen directorial will follow the true story of Ashraf Marwan, the son-in-law of Egypt’s President Nasser, who was a special adviser and confidant to his successor Anwar Sadat as well as a spy for Israel during one of the most turbulent times in West Asia, reports IndieWire.

The trailer, fast paced with rapid screen-blackouts, pulsating background sound sets the stage for the gripping espionage thriller starring Marwan Kenzari as Ashraf Marwan. The film, set in the 60s, will document the days following the Six-Day War.

In an interview to IndieWire, director Ariel Vromen had revealed that during his research for the film, he had found out that Marwan's motivations for all his actions was deep-rooted in his desire for peace. A peek into the sentiment is provided in the trailer, where, on being asked why despite being an Egyptian, he was helping Israel, the character of Marwan replied "Because millions of innocent people will die on both sides, that's why."

The Angel is scheduled to release on Netflix on 14 September.

