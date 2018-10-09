You are here:

Netflix's Selection Day, based on Aravind Adiga's novel, to release globally on 28 December

Netflix's latest Indian original series Selection Day, a story based on the novel of the same name by Booker Prize-winning author Aravind Adiga, will launch globally on 28 December.

A story about ambition, love and acceptance, Selection Day is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India. The story unravels as Manju, a 14 year old, develops a friendship with his elder brother's greatest cricket rival.

The cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang and introduces Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as brothers Radha and Manju Kumar, read a statement.

The makers released a short teaser of sorts, announcing the date of release.

It is produced by Seven Stories Ltd and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Private Ltd.

"We are excited to share this joyous and emotional coming of age story with India and the world. Selection Day is an amazing opportunity to expand our array of programming after the exciting debuts of Sacred Games and Ghoul," said Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix.

To this, producer Anand Tucker added: "When I read Aravind Adiga's beautiful and brilliant book, I felt that this was a story that deserved a global stage. I hope audiences from Minnesota to Mombasa to Mumbai will all love this show."

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 16:04 PM