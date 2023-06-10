Hansal Mehta and Netflix’s Scoop is now streaming on the OTT platform. It’s based on the assassination of Jyotirmoy Dey and how journalist Jigna Vora was arrested for the same. Here’s who is playing what:

Karishma Tanna– Jigna Vora

Jigna Vora was an Asian Age journalist. She was one of the two main suspects in the murder of Mid-Day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey. On June 11, 2011, J Dey was murdered by unidentified assailants in Hiranandani, Powai, while onlookers witnessed the incident.

Vora was the deputy bureau chief of the Asian Age newspaper’s Mumbai bureau at the time, and was 37 years old. She was charged with giving Rajan vital details about Dey, including his residence and the license plate number of his bike. She was said to have links with underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. Vora, was accused by the police of orchestrating the murder of Mid-Day journalist J Dey in 2011, was granted bail by a special MCOCA court later.

Prosenjit Chatterjee– Jyotirmoy Dey

Dey was an Indian journalist and crime and investigations editor of the Mumbai-based tabloid Midday, and also an expert on the Mumbai underworld. He started off with the publication Hindustan Times reporting on wildlife and man-animal conflict at Borivali National Park. He has written two books on Indian underworld- Zero Dial: The Dangerous World of Informers and Khallas. He has also reported multiple pieces on underworld dons Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.

The Assassination

It was June 11, 2011, when Dey was shot dead at 3 pm by four unidentified assailants at Hiranandani Park, Powai. He was reported dead at the Hiranandani Hospital, with nine exit wounds on his body. The case was handed over to the Crime Branch, Mumbai, and 16 days after the investigation, they claimed they had cracked the case. Multiple suspects were arrested from different cities across the country and it was alleged the conspirators belonged to Rajan’s gang Nana Company.

Harman Baweja- Himanshu Roy

IPS officer Himanshu Roy, who was the then-Additional Director General of Police (Establishment) was heading the investigation of the case.

