Netflix's Queer Eye returns for season 2 in June; 'more than a makeover' show will have eight new episodes

The surprise Netfix hit show Queer Eye will be back for a second season on 15 June.

A reboot of a mid 2000s show titled Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the show took the internet by storm when it released on Netflix in February. It was well-reviewed and IGN even called it Netflix's "ultimate feel-good binge".

Who gave us permission? New episodes June 15 pic.twitter.com/6yp3r2HnpW — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 24, 2018

The show introduced audiences around the world to diverse perspectives and a new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

The five help teach hapless, and occasionally hopeless, men how to cook, dress, arrange their homes, trim their beards and deal with life in general. The show is "more than a makeover" however as there are various feel-good stories woven into the narrative.

For season 2, the Fab Five will return to the Georgia heartland, as they meet different people who many times have beliefs contrary to their own. The show will discuss issues as diverse as self-love, faith, immigration and even how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls.

The show will feature eight new heroes in season two.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 13:37 PM