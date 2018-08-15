Netflix's Next Gen trailer tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a girl and a robot

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming animated comedy Next Gen on 14 August. The trailer introduces a young girl, who is lonely, ignored by a mother whose priority is robotic technology. She forms a bond with an intelligent combat robot named 7723 and they team up to tackle bullies, bots, and a madman who wants to take over the world.

With its bright visuals and an interesting plot, Next Gen looks as promising as an animated feature coming from big production houses like Disney, Pixar or Dreamworks. Animation Magazine writes that the film is based on a Chinese comic book 7723 by Wang Nima.

Variety had previously reported that Netflix had acquired the rights of this film for $30 million out of 2018's Cannes Film Festival.

John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place) is the voice of the robot while the other characters have been voiced by Charlyne Yi, Michael Peña (Netflix's Extinction, Ant-Man and the Wasp), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Rich Asians), Jason Sudeikis (of We're the Millers, Horrible Bosses) and David Cross (of Arrested Development, The Post) found Gizmodo.

Directed by Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander, the film will be available to stream on Netflix on 7 September.

Watch the trailer here.

