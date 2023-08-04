Netflix’s ‘Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case’ | What happened to Lucie in Japan; was she ever found?

The case of Lucie’s Blackman disappearance is now the story of the Netflix latest docuseries, Missing, which details the tragic story of what happened to her. The film explores the case through the lens of a group of fiercely determined detectives and Lucie’s father, who never gave up on getting to the bottom of what happened to his daughter. The film very methodically unknots the mystery and crime around international travelers.

Why did Lucie move to Tokyo?

In 2000, 21-year-old Lucie Blackman, a flight attendant decided to take a gap year, moving to Tokyo from her home in the United Kingdom. She wanted to live and work in the exciting, metropolitan, Japanese city with a friend. But less than a month after her move, she went missing. It took seven months before her friends and family had any answers about her disappearance.

What happened to her in Tokyo?

As the film outlines, Lucie arrived in Tokyo and began working in a bar called Casablanca as a hostess. It was here where she’d meet Joji Obara, a regular client at the high-end club. The pair decided to meet up outside the club but Lucie was then never seen again.

She went missing less than a month after her arrival. After leaving for a date with a client named Joji Obara, she was never heard from again. Her roommate, Louise, received a call the next day from someone saying Lucie had joined a cult. She got in touch with Lucie’s family, and they promptly came to Tokyo to find out what happened to their daughter.