Netflix's Mismatched, Sumeet Vyas' Dark7White, Genelia D’Souza's It's My Life: Trailers This Week

This week, Netflix is bringing in the festive cheer with the trailer release of Vanessa Hudgens' The Princess Switch sequel. On the other hand, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf headline Netflix India's campus caper, Mismatched. Meanwhile, The trailer of Genelia D’Souza, Harman Baweja’s long-standing film, It's My Life was also released.

Son Of Abish Season 8

The eighth season of comedian Abish Matthew's talk show Son Of Abish has found a new 'brand home' with Netflix India, the streamer announced. The talk show infuses the elements of celebrity interviews, music, game segments. Some of the celebrities to have come on the show include comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenneth Sebastian, Kanan Gill, actors Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, Dulquer Salmaan, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Indian-American actor Utkarsh Ambudkar among others.

Son Of Abish season 8 will premiere on 14 November on Netflix India's YouTube channel.

It's My Life

Zee Cinema has released the trailer of Genelia D’Souza and Harman Baweja’s film, It's My Life. The film, a remake of the Telugu film Bommarillu which was shot back in 2007, will premiere on 29 November at Zee Cinema.

The movie revolves around the relationship between a father (Nanan Patekar) and a son (Baweja), in which the father’s excessive concern and interference in his son’s life, creates situations which make it a relatable family entertainer, the official synopsis read.

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again

Netflix is bringing back Vanessa Hudgens' Duchess Margaret Delacourt and her "commoner" look-alike, Stacy De Novo, in The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, the sequel to their 2019 holiday hit. The trailer sees Hudgens not only reprise her lead roles of Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy but also portray a third doppelganger, Margaret’s cousin Fiona. While Stacy has found her happily ever after with Prince Edward, things haven't gone well with Margaret and her sous-chef beau, Kevin. Hence, when Margaret inherits the throne of Montenaro, Stacy steps up (or rather switches) to help Margaret patch things up with Kevin.

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again premieres on 19 November on Netflix.

Mismatched

Mismatched, starring Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singha, and Rohit Saraf, is based on Sandhya Menon’s book ‘When Dimple met Rishi.’ Rishi (Saraf) is an old-school romantic chasing after happily ever after. Dimple (Koli) is a career-driven tech wizard. Following some of the familiar tropes of a campus romance, this mismatched couple must build a successful app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor and well, find love.

Mismatched will be out on Netflix on 20 November.

Mosul

Iraq drama Mosul, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, had its world premiere at Venice Film Festival last year, followed by bowing at the Toronto International Film Festival, reports The Indian Express.

Mosul is based on the true events of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit that waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

The movie was inspired by Luke Mogelson’s 2017 piece for The New Yorker, The Desperate Battle to Destroy ISIS.

It will release on Netflix on 26 November.

Riding With Sugar

Directed by Sunu Gonera, the film follows a young refugee (Charles Mnene) who pedals towards a new future under a charitable mentor when fate challenges his BMX racing hopes.

Riding With Sugar, a coming-of-age drama, releases on Netflix on 27 November.

El Presidente Season 1

El Presidente, created by Armando Bo, tells the tale of the little-known Sergio Jadue from his humble beginnings to his surprise election as President of the Football Federation of Chile, and ultimately, his role in the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal.

El Presidente is available on Amazon Prime Video.

A Simple Murder

A Simple Murder stars Sushant Singh, Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt and Ayaz Khan. It will begin streaming from 20 November on SonyLIV.

Dark7White

Permanent Roommates co-stars Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh reunite for Dark7White, a political murder mystery surrounding seven friends, and how one of them manipulates others for their advantage. The show also stars Sacred Games star, Jatin Sarna, in the lead.

Dark7White will release on AltBalaji on 24 November.