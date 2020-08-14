Netflix's Masaba Masaba, The Devil All The Time, Vir Das' Inside Out: Trailers this week

The real-life mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta play versions of themselves in Masaba Masaba

The online streaming platforms are rolling out a number of stellar films and series to keep viewers entertained. In the past week, Netflix India dropped the trailer of an original series Masaba Masaba that showcases the success, behind the scene struggles and relationship of Masaba Gupta with her mother, actress Neena Gupta.

The platform also shared the trailer of Hollywood movie The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland, which promises a layered sinister drama. On the other hand, for the fans of non-fiction, Vir Das is bringing an innovative lockdown comedy show.

Masaba Masaba

The real-life mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta play versions of themselves in the upcoming Netflix India series. We get glimpses of Masaba's childhood as we land into the "hot mess" that her personal and professional lives have become. It has been directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films. Several popular Bollywood faces like Farah Khan and Kiara Advani make cameo appearances in the series.

The original series is coming on Netflix on 28 August.

Inside Out

Comedian Vir Das' new special comes with a twist. The show is based on crowd work but the crowd is connected through video calling. Shot during the lockdown period, Vir connects to people from Spain, England, Poland, America, and China to put on this charity show.

As the description for the trailer suggests, the proceeds from watching the standup will go to COVID-19 relief charities.

It comes out on Vir Das' website on 21 August.

The Devil All The Time

The trailer begins with Arvin Russell, played by Tom Holland, getting his father's gun as a birthday present. Set in the years between World War II and the Vietnam War, we are introduced to a long list of characters in Arvin's town Knockemstiff.

Starring Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennet, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, and Robert Pattison, the cast is enough to draw audiences in. The Devil All The Time has been directed by Antonio Campos and is based on the award-winning novel by Donald Ray Pollock.

The movie drops on Netflix on 16 September.