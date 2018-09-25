Netflix's Maniac will not return for Season 2 as it was conceptualised as a limited series, confirms showrunner

Netflix's Maniac, created by Cary Joji Fukunaga of True Detective fame and Patrick Somerville, premiered on Netflix on 21 September. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Somerville revealed why there will not be a a Season 2 for the show.

Somerville told the publication that Maniac was conceptualised as a limited series. The end of the show, which concludes on a hopeful note, was a result of this decision, he said.

"A lot of times on TV, you have to throw your characters into distress again near the end to buy the next season, and we don't have to do that," Somerville told THR, adding that Maniac's USP lay in the fact that despite its potential to bloom into a mega-series, it ended where it did.

Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, received positive response from critics upon its release, with an 85% approval rating on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, and a score of 76 out of 100 on Metacritic.

The series revolves around Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, played by Stone and Hill, respectively, two strangers who are attracted towards the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. "Annie is disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia." reads the official description of Maniac.

Watch the trailer for Maniac here.

