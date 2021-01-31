Netflix's Lupin to return for second instalment in summer, announces streamer
Lupin, the French-language mystery thriller starring actor Omar Sy, first premiered on 8 January on Netflix
Netflix's new breakout show Lupin will return with its second part in summer 2021, the streamer has announced.
The French-language mystery thriller, starring The Intouchables actor Omar Sy, became a breakout hit when it premiered on January 8 on the platform.
Check out the announcement here
"All I can say is I had a ball." — @OmarSy
Lupin Part 2 is coming Summer 2021. https://t.co/4LOX1pbJNE
— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 28, 2021
Developed by George Kay and Francois Uzan, the show is based on Maurice Leblanc's famous character Arsene Lupin.
It centres on Assane Diop, whose childhood was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn't commit.
Twenty-five years later, Assane (Sy) uses "Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Burglar" as his inspiration to avenge his father.
The first five episodes that were released on 8 January were directed by Louis Leterrier and Marcela Said.
Part 2 of Lupin will consist of an additional five episodes. Episodes six and seven will be directed by Ludovic Bernard, while episodes eight, nine and ten will be directed by Hugo Gelin.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Netflix announces Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu; Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, Sankalp Reddy to direct
Pitta Kathalu, Netflix India's maiden Telugu Original, will feature Eesha Rebba, Saanve Megghana, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, and Shruti Haasan among others
Metro Park Season 2 review: Often verbose, Ranvir Shorey's show feels stretched even with short episodes
Metro Park season 2, on Eros Now, is "excessive, with some of the gags falling flat."
55 km/sec movie review: Arati Kadav's Disney+ Hotstar short bolsters her unique sci-fi vision within an indie space
Arati Kadav's 55 km/s is a bittersweet little experience with a big beating heart and an old-world goodness that is simultaneously simple and yet, cosmically vast in magnitude.