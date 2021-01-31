Entertainment

Netflix's Lupin to return for second instalment in summer, announces streamer

Lupin, the French-language mystery thriller starring actor Omar Sy, first premiered on 8 January on Netflix

Press Trust of India January 31, 2021 12:01:34 IST
Netflix's Lupin to return for second instalment in summer, announces streamer

Netflix's new breakout show Lupin will return with its second part in summer 2021, the streamer has announced.

The French-language mystery thriller, starring The Intouchables actor Omar Sy, became a breakout hit when it premiered on January 8 on the platform.

Check out the announcement here

Developed by George Kay and Francois Uzan, the show is based on Maurice Leblanc's famous character Arsene Lupin.

It centres on Assane Diop, whose childhood was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn't commit.

Twenty-five years later, Assane (Sy) uses "Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Burglar" as his inspiration to avenge his father.

The first five episodes that were released on 8 January were directed by Louis Leterrier and Marcela Said.

Part 2 of Lupin will consist of an additional five episodes. Episodes six and seven will be directed by Ludovic Bernard, while episodes eight, nine and ten will be directed by Hugo Gelin.

Updated Date: January 31, 2021 12:02:22 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Netflix announces Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu; Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, Sankalp Reddy to direct
Entertainment

Netflix announces Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu; Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, Sankalp Reddy to direct

Pitta Kathalu, Netflix India's maiden Telugu Original, will feature Eesha Rebba, Saanve Megghana, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, and Shruti Haasan among others

Metro Park Season 2 review: Often verbose, Ranvir Shorey's show feels stretched even with short episodes
Entertainment

Metro Park Season 2 review: Often verbose, Ranvir Shorey's show feels stretched even with short episodes

Metro Park season 2, on Eros Now, is "excessive, with some of the gags falling flat."

55 km/sec movie review: Arati Kadav's Disney+ Hotstar short bolsters her unique sci-fi vision within an indie space
Entertainment

55 km/sec movie review: Arati Kadav's Disney+ Hotstar short bolsters her unique sci-fi vision within an indie space

Arati Kadav's 55 km/s is a bittersweet little experience with a big beating heart and an old-world goodness that is simultaneously simple and yet, cosmically vast in magnitude.