Alia Bhatt is a brilliant actor in Bollywood. But her Hollywood debut was rather below her talent. Though she was given a pretty large role, the script wasn’t up to the mark. A movie especially on the digital platform can never do well by just having some good looking actors.

Netflix’s Heart of Stone desperately needed some solid chunk of meat and a convincing story which the film lacked. It’s high time, filmmakers need to understand that our audience has evolved and they have a good understanding of cinema, so don’t underestimate the audience.

Sorry to say, but Alia too was struggling with her dialogues, it looked like she had mugged it up like a school kid and was just delivering it like a speech without any expression. Probably, she is not comfortable in the language and cannot feel the script like all of us. The action scenes were mindless and badly executed. It looked like a copy of Amazon Prime’s Citadel which was again a mindless series.

Coming to the story, Heart of Stone is a spy thriller starring Wonder Woman Gal Gadot which lacks originality and looks like a begged, borrowed and stolen film from Bond, Bourne, Hunt and also Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. I understand that Priyanka Chopra is a big name in Hollywood, but Alia blindly following her footsteps in Hollywood was not a bright move at all. Let’s admit, she doesn’t have the presence of a Hollywood actor, she is a total misfit.

The story goes like this, there’s a mysterious organisation known as the Charter, controlled by an all-seeing supercomputer which wishes to clean up where governments and security agencies. Gal Gadot, who has co-produced Heart of Stone plays the role of Rachel Stone, an agent with Charter, a global peacekeeping agency that operates in the shadows. Alia Bhatt plays the role of 22-year-old Keya Dhawan, a globetrotting hacker. She plays an anti-hero in the film. Talking about the pluses, the only thing that is terrific are the action scenes.

Rating: Two out of Five