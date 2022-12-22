Actress, activist, entrepreneur Meghan Markle had a life, a darn good one filled with happiness, friends and family who showered her with love. Though she is now known as the Duchess of Sussex, before getting married to Prince Harry, she was a very successful actress with an accomplished, busy life. Remember how Princess Diana made a style statement in the 90s with her off shoulder gown. The iconic look was dubbed as princess Diana’s revenge dress. It was called “revenge dress” since Lady Diana wore that black off-shoulder gown with a long slit the same evening Prince Charles confessed to his adultery with Camilla. That was Diana’s iconic black dress.

In the Harry & Meghan docu-drama, Meghan very clearly mentioned that her dressing was a way of self-expression. She chose shades of beige, grey and whites initially because she was trying to just fit in and get camouflaged in the crowd of white men and women surrounding her. She tried hard for acceptance from all and opted for muted shades because she wasn’t trying not to get noticed. There was a lot of bad reporting on her dressing which according to the royal reportage was not matching up to the so called ‘classy’ standards of the royal family. There were a lot of insecurities with the royal family too as Meghan was grabbing attention from the public, which they were not getting and which is very evident from the images and videos shown in Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.

Meghan wore black which was a complete NO in the royal family. Black outfits in the royal family are generally worn during the time of mourning. Meghan in her own way broke the rule by dressing up in black pantsuit during 2018 Well Child Awards. She again wore a black dress for the charity performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Through her dressing she demanded respect, authority and an important place in the hearts of the people of Britain.

In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, it is shown that the day she decided to step down from her royal duties, Meghan wore an all green outfit including her headgear. The colour green stands for feminist movement which Meghan is vocal about. All throughout her life Meghan has been very vocal about her fight against racism being mixed race and then getting married into the royal family of Britain where racism is rampant starting from the depiction in the art work and their love for white skin tone.

Meghan has been a feminist from a very young age. The Harry & Meghan docu-drama show talks about her homework assignment about commercials when she heard an Ivory dishwashing soap ad aimed solely at women. I fact it was Meghan’s dad who was a German himself who encouraged her to write to the most powerful people she could think of, including company representatives, Hillary Clinton, Gloria Allred, and Nick News anchor Linda Ellerbee. It worked: Procter & Gamble changed the slogan from ‘Women all over America’ to ‘People all over America’ a few days later.

(With added inputs from agencies)

